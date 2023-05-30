“Alzheimer’s Ride”: Albert Lea Tribune: A Week of Books, Entertainment, and a Ride for Alzheimer’s

5 Things to Do This Week: Books, Entertainment and a Ride for Alzheimer’s

Looking for some fun activities to do this week? Here are five exciting events happening in your area:

1. Book Signing

Sara Broers, author of “100 Things to Do in Iowa Before You Die” will be at the Top of Iowa Welcome Center and Rest Area from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday signing books and answering travel questions. The rest area is near the Minnesota border of Interstate 35.

If you’re looking for some inspiration for your next Iowa adventure, this is the perfect opportunity to meet the author and get some great recommendations.

2. Block Party

Harold’s Bar — at 1318 E. Main St. — will host a block party by KB Entertainment at 8 p.m. Saturday during a summer kick-off. There is no cover.

If you’re in the mood for some live music and a fun party atmosphere, head on over to Harold’s Bar for a great night out with friends.

3. Ride for Alzheimer’s

The 1st District American Legion Riders will have a Ride for Alzheimer’s event at Geneva Bar & Grill starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. All street legal vehicles are welcome for the rain or shine event.

Not only is this a great opportunity to support a good cause, but it’s also a chance to enjoy a scenic ride through the beautiful Iowa countryside.

4. Casey Mac

Casey Mac performs at 4 p.m. Sunday for a Sunday Funday at Bend in the Road. Casey Mac entertains with a variety of songs covering all genres and is entertaining for everyone. There is no cover. Bend in the Road is at 25483 State Highway 13 in Manchester.

If you’re looking for a laid-back afternoon with great music and a friendly atmosphere, head on over to Bend in the Road for some Sunday Funday fun.

5. Lefty Book Club

Angie Hanson will host a book club meeting at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at Caribou Coffee. She will be discussing “Benjamin Banneker and Us: Eleven Generations of an American Family” by Rachel Jamison Webster. Anyone is welcome to join, even if they haven’t read the book. The meeting will be at 2717 Bridge Ave.

Whether you’ve read the book or not, this is a great opportunity to meet new people and engage in some stimulating conversation about an important topic.

So, there you have it – five exciting events happening in your area this week. Whether you’re in the mood for a party, a ride, some live music, or a book discussion, there’s something for everyone. Get out there and have some fun!

