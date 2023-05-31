Alzheimer’s treatment: Advancements in Medication Mark a New Chapter in Alzheimer’s Treatment – Health and Medicine

For decades, doctors have been diagnosing people with Alzheimer’s without being able to offer them anything to prevent disease progression. However, for the first time, the progression of the disease can be stopped with drugs. Alberto Lleó, director of the neurology service at the Sant Pau hospital, has declared that “we are at the beginning of a new era in the treatment of Alzheimer’s”. This new era is based on an increasingly precise understanding of what happens in the brain as Alzheimer’s progresses. Two key proteins have been identified that are altered in the brain of patients: the beta-amyloid protein and the tau protein. The first drugs tested against the beta-amyloid protein did not bring any significant improvement to the volunteers who took them, which led to questioning the amyloid hypothesis. But the situation has changed in the last eight months after knowing the results of two antibodies that have reduced the amount of beta-amyloid in the brain and that have slowed down the progression of the disease in its early stages.

Alzheimer’s has progressed 27% more slowly in people who have received the lecanemab antibody for 18 months than in people who have received a placebo, according to results of a clinical trial with 1,795 patients presented last September. The progression of the disease has been assessed using brain imaging techniques and tests and questionnaires given to people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers to assess their deterioration throughout the study. Although lecanemab does not cure Alzheimer’s or prevent it from progressing, the fact that it slows its progression raises the hope that patients who receive it will enjoy more years with a high degree of autonomy, a good quality of life and without dementia. However, neurologists are concerned about the possible side effects of the drug, which may include inflammation of the brain and cerebral microbleeds in some cases, which will make it necessary to individually assess which patients to prescribe the treatment.

A second antibody against beta-amyloid, donanemab, appears to be slightly more effective, according to results announced by Eli Lilly on May 3. The company has reported that an 18-month course of donanemab slows cognitive decline by 35%. Although these drugs are not in as advanced a phase of clinical trials as those for beta-amyloid, the first results are encouraging. A drug from the company Biogen has shown for the first time that it can partially eliminate abnormal tau protein from the brain, according to a phase 1 clinical trial with 46 patients presented at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases held at the end of March in Gothenburg (Sweden).

If treatments against beta-amyloid and tau are confirmed to be effective in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, it will be desirable to have techniques to diagnose the disease before it causes severe symptoms. These techniques already exist but are not yet used on a large scale. Diagnosis is based on an analysis of the level of beta-amyloid and tau proteins in the cerebrospinal fluid, which is obtained by lumbar puncture. This test is done only in people with symptoms that suggest they have Alzheimer’s. In 70% of cases the first symptom is impaired memory of recent episodes. Looking to the future, early diagnosis tests are being developed using a blood test before the onset of symptoms. The level of a form of tau protein called phosphorylated tau indicates whether a middle-aged person will develop Alzheimer’s symptoms in the future, although the diagnosis must be confirmed later with a cerebrospinal fluid analysis.

The arrival of the first drugs capable of slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s will force the healthcare system to adapt so that patients who can benefit from them receive them. This will force action in two areas. First, it will be necessary to increase the capacity for early diagnosis, which at the moment is limited to a few medical centers with specialized services. Second, there will be the challenge of ensuring that the drugs reach the patients who need them. The health system is not yet prepared for this. The cost of the drugs may be high, and their use will require specialized medical centers, which means that many patients may not have access to them. However, the development of these drugs represents a significant step forward in the fight against Alzheimer’s. We are on the threshold of a new era but have not fully entered it yet.

