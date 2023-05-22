“Aman Sondhi attempt to murder case in Nakodar” : Five booked for attempt to murder and rioting in Nakodar, victim’s name not mentioned

“Attempted Murder: Five Persons Booked Including Jaspreet Singh in Nakodar”

Nakodar’s police have filed charges against five individuals for attempting murder and rioting. The Investigating Officer (IO), Mandeep Singh, has identified Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Mohalla Kalia, and four other unknown accomplices as the accused. Aman Sondhi, a resident of Mohalla Ris, was the victim of the alleged crime.

Read Full story : Nakodar: Five booked for murder attempt /

News Source : The Tribune India

