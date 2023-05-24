“Amanda Gorman censorship” today : Salinas from Daily Salinas Identified as Sole Parent Responsible for Banning Amanda Gorman’s Poem and Other Books in Miami-Dade County Elementary Schools

Salinas, known as the ‘sole parent’ responsible for the ban of Amanda Gorman’s poem and other books in elementary schools of Miami-Dade County, Florida. today 2023.

Amanda Gorman’s poem, “The Hills We Climb,” has been banned from elementary schools in Miami-Dade County, Florida, along with other books such as “ABCs of Black History,” after local parent Daily Salinas challenged them as inappropriate for students. Salinas has ties to far-right groups and openly supports Proud Boys. While Salinas claims to be against censorship, she argued that the books contained “indirect hate messages” inspired by critical race theory. Stephana Ferrell, the director of research and insight at Florida Freedom to Read Project, said that the books being challenged show a concerted effort to target marginalized communities, ethnicities, racism, or history of racism.

