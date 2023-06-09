Amanda Nunes : “Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana to Face Off at UFC 289 for Women’s Bantamweight Belt”

Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana have both made weight for their upcoming UFC 289 fight, where they will compete for the women’s bantamweight belt. Aldana, who is on a two-fight win streak, missed weight in a previous bout due to her menstrual cycle, but successfully weighed in this time around. Raquel Pennington was named as a backup fighter in case either Nunes or Aldana didn’t make weight. Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush are also fighting in the co-main event, with both successfully making weight. Six Canadian or Canadian-based fighters will participate in the event, including Mike Malott who said “I feel like for the Canadian MMA community, I’m the main event.”

News Source : British Columbia

