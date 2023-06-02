“Amanda Wike appointed as Executive Director Dixon”: Amanda Wike Appointed as the New Executive Director of Discover Dixon

Discover Dixon Announces New Executive Director, Amanda Wike

Discover Dixon, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting economic development and entrepreneurship in Dixon, has announced the appointment of Amanda Wike as its new Executive Director. The organization also celebrated the contributions of Jeremy Englund, the outgoing Executive Director, who will be transitioning to a new role on the Board of Directors.

Amanda Wike’s Background

Amanda Wike is not new to Discover Dixon, having served as a board member for the organization. She also brings a wealth of experience as the former Executive Director of the United Way of Lee County. Her background in non-profit management and community development makes her a perfect fit for the role.

Jeremy Englund’s Contributions

Jeremy Englund, the outgoing Executive Director, has been instrumental in driving the organization’s success. During his tenure, Discover Dixon has seen significant growth and development, including the launch of several successful initiatives such as the Dixon Farmers Market and the Dixon Petunia Festival.

Building on Success

As the new Executive Director of Discover Dixon, Amanda Wike will build upon the organization’s successes. She will work closely with the Board of Directors, City Leaders, and community partners to drive economic development initiatives, foster local entrepreneurship, and promote Dixon as an attractive destination for residents and visitors alike.

Driving Economic Development Initiatives

Discover Dixon’s mission is to promote economic development in Dixon. To achieve this goal, the organization has launched several initiatives to attract new businesses and support existing ones. Amanda Wike will continue to drive these initiatives and explore new opportunities to promote economic growth in Dixon.

Fostering Local Entrepreneurship

Discover Dixon also focuses on fostering local entrepreneurship. The organization provides resources and support to entrepreneurs and small business owners in Dixon. Amanda Wike will work to expand these resources and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs to thrive in Dixon.

Promoting Dixon as an Attractive Destination

Finally, Discover Dixon aims to promote Dixon as an attractive destination for residents and visitors alike. The organization works to showcase Dixon’s unique attractions and events, such as the Petunia Festival and the Historic Downtown District. Amanda Wike will continue to promote Dixon as a great place to live, work, and visit.

Conclusion

Discover Dixon’s appointment of Amanda Wike as its new Executive Director is an exciting development for the organization. With her experience and expertise, Amanda Wike is well-positioned to build on the organization’s successes and drive economic development in Dixon. Discover Dixon looks forward to working with Amanda Wike to achieve its mission and promote Dixon as a great place to live, work, and visit.

News Source : Tim Lee

Source Link :Discover Dixon Names Amanda Wike as New Executive Director/