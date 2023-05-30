“Amandla Stenberg age”: Amandla Stenberg: A Catalyst for Change – Net Worth and Age Revealed

Introduction

Amandla Stenberg is a multi-talented actress, singer and activist. Her work in the entertainment industry has earned her numerous accolades and accolades, but it is her advocacy work that has truly set her apart. In this article, we will explore Amandla Stenberg’s biography, her rise to fame, her activism work, her net worth, and her age.

Early Life

Amandla Stenberg was born on October 23, 1998, in Los Angeles, California. She was raised by her mother, Karen Brailsford, who is of African American and Native American descent, and her father, Tom Stenberg, who is of Danish and African American descent. Amandla’s parents separated when she was young, and she was raised primarily by her mother. She attended Wildwood School in Los Angeles, where she developed an interest in acting.

Rise to Fame

Amandla Stenberg’s acting career began in 2011 when she landed a role in the film “Colombiana.” However, it was her role as Rue in the blockbuster hit “The Hunger Games” that launched her into the spotlight. Her portrayal of the beloved character won her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. She went on to appear in several other films, including “Everything, Everything” and “The Hate U Give,” which earned her a nomination for a NAACP Image Award.

Activism Work

In addition to her acting career, Amandla Stenberg is also known for her activism work. She has been a vocal advocate for a variety of social justice issues, including racial equality, LGBTQ+ rights, and climate change. In 2015, she gained national attention for her video “Don’t Cash Crop My Cornrows,” which addressed cultural appropriation in the fashion industry. The video went viral and sparked a much-needed conversation about the topic.

Amandla has also been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, attending protests and using her platform to raise awareness about police brutality and systemic racism. In 2018, she was honored with the BET Awards’ YoungStars Award for her activism work.

Net Worth

Amandla Stenberg’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. This is primarily due to her successful acting career, as well as her work as a singer and model. She has also earned money through sponsorships and endorsements, including a partnership with Calvin Klein.

Age

As of 2021, Amandla Stenberg is 22 years old. Despite her young age, she has already made a significant impact in both the entertainment industry and the world of activism. Her dedication to social justice and her willingness to use her platform to effect change have made her a role model for young people around the world.

Conclusion

Amandla Stenberg is a talented and inspiring individual who has used her platform to effect change in the world. Her work as an actress and activist has earned her a dedicated fan base and numerous accolades. As she continues to grow and evolve, it is clear that she will continue to use her voice to make a difference.

