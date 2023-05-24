Amaretto cream pie recipe: Top Recipe Requests from Chattanooga-Area Cooks: Red Slaw and Amaretto Cream Pie from Mount Vernon Restaurant

The Fare Exchange: Recipes and Requests

Introduction

Good morning, and welcome to today’s challenges. In this edition of The Fare Exchange, we have requests for a recipe for red slaw, Mount Vernon’s amaretto cream pie, and budget-friendly recipes. Additionally, we have two delicious recipes to share – Baked Caprese Chicken and Sausage Cake.

Reader Requests

Julia R. recently attended a potluck lunch in North Carolina and discovered the deliciousness of red slaw. Do any of our readers have a recipe for this dish? Additionally, Renee Brasher is seeking the recipe for Mount Vernon’s amaretto cream pie. If you have it, please share it with us. Finally, Poppy E. is seeking a good cookbook for starting out with easy, budget-friendly recipes.

Baked Caprese Chicken

Chattanooga native Emily Cullum Maguire shares her easy and trendy one-dish recipe on her blog, tasteabundanceblog.com. Her Baked Caprese Chicken uses burrata cheese instead of traditional mozzarella for a creamy and melty texture, and is topped with bacon for an extra burst of flavor.

Ingredients:

1 tomato

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

Salt and pepper

8 strips bacon

2 large pearls of burrata cheese

Fresh basil

Instructions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Slice tomato into thin slices (at least 8 total). Thoroughly season both sides of the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Begin to cook your bacon by adding the strips to the hot skillet. Cook until done on both sides. Remove the cooked bacon from the skillet, and set aside. Remove about 1/4 cup of the bacon grease, still leaving enough to thoroughly coat the skillet. Turn skillet up to medium-high, and immediately add chicken breasts. Sear each chicken breast on both sides for around 3 minutes each. Once seared, add sliced tomato to the top of each chicken breast and place the skillet in the oven for around 20 minutes or until fully cooked. For the last 10 minutes, remove the skillet, add torn burrata to cover each chicken breast and return the skillet to the oven. Thinly slice your basil leaves, and crumble the cooked bacon. Remove chicken from the oven, and add both as garnish. Serve alone or with summer sides such as corn, watermelon, or peaches.

This recipe makes 4 servings.

Sausage Cake

Roseann Strazinsky shares a unique recipe for Sausage Cake from the Nordic Ware cookbook in Minnesota, 1946. This sweet and savory cake uses pork bulk sausage, raisins, and walnuts for a unique flavor combination.

Ingredients:

1 cup raisins

1 cup cold strong coffee

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 pound pork bulk sausage (sweet Italian mild)

1 1/2 cups firmly packed brown sugar

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 eggs, lightly beaten

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon powdered ginger

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (see note)

Powdered sugar to sprinkle over top when done (optional)

Instructions:

Grease and flour well a Bundt pan or a 9- by 13-inch pan. Set aside till needed. Place raisins into a bowl, remove any little stems and cover with boiling water for 5 minutes; drain well. Then place a towel on the counter and then a sheet of paper towel and spread out the raisins. Cover with another sheet of paper towel and dab well till dry. Set aside until needed. Prepare the strong coffee, and stir in the baking soda. Chop the walnuts, and set aside. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Now that everything is ready, the rest is a piece of cake. In a mixing bowl, combine sausage and brown and white sugars, and stir until mixture is well blended. Add eggs, and beat well. In a separate large bowl, mix flour, ginger, baking powder and pumpkin pie spice. Alternately add flour mixture and coffee to the meat mixture, beating well after each addition. Fold raisins and walnuts into the cake batter. Turn batter into prepared pans, and bake. If using a Bundt pan it will be about 1 1/2 hours. (Check after an hour to see if it is done.) For a 9- by 13-inch pan, bake 55 to 60 minutes, but since ovens are different, check to see if cake is done earlier. Cool for about 15 minutes before removing from pan. Cut cake into squares if using a 9- by 13-inch pan. Sausage cake would be nice with scrambled eggs or omelet. Optional: Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving.

Note: To make your own pumpkin pie spice, combine 1/4 teaspoon each of powdered allspice, black pepper, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Just a Dash

Lynda Willow recommends always cutting bacon strips in half and cooking them on the stovetop in a skillet for even cooking. She also recommends the bacon at Main Street Meats and the Benton’s Bacon at Pruett’s on Signal Mountain. Benton’s is her go-to for hostess or Christmas gifts.

Conclusion

Thank you for joining us for another edition of The Fare Exchange. We welcome your recipes and requests. Please include precise instructions for every recipe you send, and note that we cannot test the recipes printed here. You can reach us by mailing Jane Henegar at 913 Mount Olive Road, Lookout Mountain, GA 30750 or emailing chattfare@gmail.com.

Coleslaw recipe Southern cuisine Dessert recipes Restaurant recipes Cooking requests

News Source : TimesFreePress

Source Link :Red slaw, Mount Vernon Restaurant’s amaretto cream pie among top recipe requests from Chattanooga-area cooks/