Amarflyboy Produces Family Scripts

It’s time to rewrite our family scripts,

Erasing the negative and harmful bits.

Let’s start with the ones that cause us to fight,

And replace them with love and light.

We'll change the way we communicate, Speaking with kindness and without hate. We'll listen to each other with open ears, And wipe away each other's tears. We'll build each other up instead of tear down, Encouraging each other to wear the crown. We'll celebrate each other's successes, And help each other through life's stresses. Our family will be a place of love and support, Where we can always find comfort. Our new scripts will guide us through life, And help us overcome any strife. So let's rewrite our family scripts today, And live our lives in a positive way. Together we'll build a stronger bond, And create a family that's truly fond.





