“Amazon Basics lined writing note pad” : Pack of 6 Multicolor Wide Ruled Writing Note Pads, 50 Sheets, 8.5 x 11.75-Inch from Amazon Basics

The Amazon Basics Legal Pads, Pink, Orchid & Blue Color Paper, 6-Pack is an essential writing pad for any office or school setting. This pack of six legal pads comes in three different colors: pink, orchid, and blue, adding a touch of variety to your everyday note-taking. Each legal pad measures 8-1/2 x 11-3/4 inches (WxL, including binding) and contains 50 sheets of paper. The wide ruled paper has 11/32 inch line spacing, making it perfect for those with larger handwriting or those who prefer easier reading and transcribing.

One of the standout features of the Amazon Basics Legal Pads is the sturdy chipboard backing. This adds extra support to the writing pad, allowing you to write with ease and comfort without the fear of the pad bending or breaking. The chipboard backing also makes it easier to write on the go, as you can rest the pad on your lap or any other surface without it losing its shape. Additionally, the perforated top makes it effortless to remove the letter-size sheets from the pad, saving you time and energy.

Moreover, the left-side margin and title space provide a convenient way to organize your notes. You can quickly jot down important headings or titles for each section, making it easier to find the information you need later on. The left-side margin also gives you space to add additional notes or comments that you may want to include.

Overall, the Amazon Basics Legal Pads, Pink, Orchid & Blue Color Paper, 6-Pack is an excellent choice for anyone in need of a reliable writing pad. The variety of colors adds a touch of fun to your note-taking, while the sturdy chipboard backing and perforated top make it easy to use on the go. The wide ruled paper with 11/32 inch line spacing and left-side margin and title space also provide a convenient way to organize your notes. Whether you’re a student or a professional, this pack of legal pads is sure to meet your needs.

