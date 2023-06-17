Amazon Driver Shot and Killed in Lathrop Identified as Ilkhom Shodiev

Ilkhom Shodiev victim name : Amazon driver Ilkhom Shodiev dies after being shot and crashing off I-5 in Lathrop

Ilkhom Shodiev, the Amazon driver who was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle off of I-5 in Lathrop on Thursday, has been identified as a 37-year-old man from Tajikistan. His wife and a close family friend spoke to CBS13 from North Carolina and described Ilkhom as a hardworking man who had been driving for Amazon for about two years. Ilkhom had been FaceTiming his family just hours before the accident and was planning on going home next week. Witnesses reported that the crash was a case of road rage, but police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting. Ilkhom’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to support his wife and two children. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the CHP.

Read Full story : Only on CBS13: Wife of Amazon driver shot and killed on I-5 speaks out /

News Source : Tori Apodaca

Amazon driver shooting I-5 homicide CBS13 news coverage Victim’s wife testimony Justice for Amazon driver