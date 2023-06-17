Amazon Driver Shot and Killed in Lathrop Identified as Ilkhom Shodiev

Ilkhom Shodiev victim name : Amazon driver Ilkhom Shodiev dies after being shot and crashing off I-5 in Lathrop
Ilkhom Shodiev, the Amazon driver who was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle off of I-5 in Lathrop on Thursday, has been identified as a 37-year-old man from Tajikistan. His wife and a close family friend spoke to CBS13 from North Carolina and described Ilkhom as a hardworking man who had been driving for Amazon for about two years. Ilkhom had been FaceTiming his family just hours before the accident and was planning on going home next week. Witnesses reported that the crash was a case of road rage, but police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting. Ilkhom’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to support his wife and two children. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the CHP.
News Source : Tori Apodaca
