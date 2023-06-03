“Amazon language change”: Complete Guide on Changing Language on Amazon

Amazon Language Options: How to Change Amazon to Another Language

Amazon is a global marketplace where consumers come from all over the world to buy products. It also means that Amazon has a lot of geographical, ethnic, and linguistic touchpoints. And to make the experience more user-friendly, Amazon offers a variety of language options. This means you can change the language on Amazon.

What are the language options on Amazon?

Amazon supports multiple languages, thanks to its global presence. You can switch Amazon to English, Spanish (Espanol), French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese. Furthermore, you also get more regional language options based on your location. In India, for example, you can choose to watch Amazon in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.

So you can choose the language in which you feel most comfortable for a better experience. In case you want to change the language on other apps that don’t have the same language option, check out our guide on how to translate Android Apps into your language.

How to Change Amazon’s Language on Desktop Site

This is the easiest way to change the language on Amazon. Let’s get started.

Step 1:

Open any web browser and navigate to Amazon’s website. At the top of the page, you’ll find a Flag icon next to Accounts & Lists.

Step 2:

Move the cursor over the Flag icon and select your preferred Language from the drop-down menu.

If you want to change your region, click the country/region. Supported languages ​​will vary accordingly as they are region specific. Like, on the US site, you can only choose English or Spanish.

How to Change Amazon’s Language on Mobile Site

Step 1:

Open Amazon’s website and scroll down to find the globe icon.

Step 2:

Click the globe icon and select the preferred language. Now, tap Save Changes.

Amazon will send you an email to confirm the updated language preference and that’s it.

Change Language on Amazon App (Android and iPhone)

If you already have the Amazon app installed on your phone, follow the steps below.

Step 1:

Open the Amazon mobile app on your Android or iOS device and tap the three horizontal lines icon at the bottom right.

Step 2:

Tap Settings and select ‘Country & Language.’

This selection will also display a list of region-specific language options.

Step 3:

Now, select the language option you prefer from the list.

That’s it! You should now see Amazon in your preferred language. Additionally, Amazon will also notify you of language update confirmation on your registered email.

How to Change Language on Amazon Prime Video

If you’re a Prime user, you’ll also want to change the language on Amazon Prime Video. Well, here’s how using a web browser as well as a mobile app.

1. Switch Languages ​​on Amazon Prime Video Using a Web Browser

Step 1:

Open Prime Video on your web browser and, if prompted, sign in to your Amazon account.

Step 2:

Click the arrow and select ‘Accounts & Settings.’

Step 3:

Now, click on Language.

Step 4:

Select the Language you like and press Save.

The steps are more or less the same to change the Language settings on the Prime Video app. Here’s how to do it. Besides language, you can also turn off autoplay on Amazon Prime Video for added convenience.

2. Change Language on Prime Video App

Step 1:

Open the Amazon Prime Video app and tap your account avatar in the top right.

Step 2:

Now tap on the Settings gear icon at the top right and scroll down to the language settings section.

Step 3:

Select the language you want and select Yes on the prompt to confirm.

The display language of the app, along with any videos you watch, will be changed. In addition to changing the language, you can also customize the subtitle color on Prime Video. Have more questions? Move on to the next section.

Amazon Language Switch FAQ

How do I change my Amazon back to English?

It depends on the device you are using. If you have the Amazon app, tap the three horizontal lines icon > select Settings > tap Country & Language > select the language you want.

Why is my Amazon suddenly in Spanish?

Amazon may display pages in Spanish if your browser has multilingual support and the settings allow it. This problem can also arise if you change the language settings or if you click on some foreign links.

Serve users with multi-language support

Given how Amazon is relentlessly focused on expanding its product line and location, it’s no secret why the brand is explicitly multilingual across all digital touchpoints. mine. Changing the language on Amazon ensures a great shopping experience and in your preferred dialect.

Amazon language settings Changing language on Amazon Amazon account language Amazon language preference Amazon language options

News Source : TRAN HUNG DAO School

Source Link :How to Change Language on Amazon: A Complete Guide/