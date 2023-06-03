“Amazon scam prevention”: How to Respond to Scam Calls and Messages Allegedly about Amazon Purchases

How to Avoid Amazon Scammers: Tips and Tricks

As online shopping continues to grow in popularity, scammers are finding new ways to deceive consumers. One of the most common tactics is pretending to be from Amazon, a popular online retailer. The company has recently issued a warning to its customers, advising them to be cautious and take necessary steps to protect themselves. Here are some tips to avoid falling victim to Amazon scammers.

Don’t Respond to Suspicious Messages

If you receive a message about a purchase from Amazon that you don’t recognize or didn’t make, do not respond to the message or click on any link in the message. Scammers often use phishing emails to lure victims into providing personal information or clicking on a link that installs malware on their devices. Instead, log into your Amazon account or use the Amazon mobile app to confirm that the purchase is really in your history before taking any action.

Use the Amazon App and Website to Pay

No one from Amazon will ever call you and ask for a payment over the phone. In addition, no one from Amazon will ever call you asking you to pay for merchandise with a gift card. Always use the app and website to pay, and never provide your credit card information or personal details to anyone over the phone or via email. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from Amazon, hang up and contact Amazon directly through its app or website.

Check What Others Are Saying

See if anyone else has reported a similar situation. In the U.S., Amazon has partnered with the Better Business Bureau to provide consumers a searchable scam tracker that enables you to search suspicious communications reported by others by email, URL, phone number, and more. Amazon’s help pages also include information on how to identify scams and report them.

Don’t Engage with Potential Scammers

When in doubt, stop engaging with the potential scammer and contact Amazon directly through its app or website. Scammers often use high-pressure tactics to try to get victims to provide personal information or make a payment. If you feel uncomfortable or unsure about a situation, trust your instincts and take steps to protect yourself.

In conclusion, protecting yourself from Amazon scammers requires a combination of vigilance and common sense. By following these tips and being cautious when conducting online transactions, you can reduce your risk of falling victim to a scam. Remember, if something seems too good to be true or seems suspicious, it probably is. Be aware and stay safe.

Amazon scam prevention Protecting yourself from Amazon fraud How to identify fake Amazon calls and messages Amazon purchase scam awareness Reporting Amazon scam attempts

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

Source Link :Amazon scam alert: What to do if you get scam calls, messages claiming to be about Amazon purchases/