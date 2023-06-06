“Amazon screen tutorial”: Learn Amazon Screen Skills with Free Training Course #10 | Amazon Tutorial & Practice on Screen

Introduction

Amazon has become one of the most popular online marketplaces in the world. With millions of products available on the platform, it has become a go-to destination for people looking to buy products online. But Amazon is not just a marketplace for buyers. It also provides opportunities for entrepreneurs to sell their products on the platform and make a profit. In order to help these entrepreneurs succeed, Amazon has created a number of free training courses. One of these courses is called Amazon Screen Tutorial and Practice. In this article, we will explore this course in detail.

Overview of Amazon Screen Tutorial and Practice

The Amazon Screen Tutorial and Practice course is designed to help sellers understand how to navigate the Amazon platform. This course is specifically focused on the Amazon Seller Central dashboard, which is where sellers manage their accounts and products. The course is divided into several modules, each of which covers a different aspect of using the Seller Central dashboard.

Module 1: Introduction to Amazon Seller Central

The first module of the course provides a brief overview of the Amazon Seller Central dashboard. This module covers the basics of navigating the dashboard, including how to access different sections of the platform and how to use the search function to find specific information. This module also covers how to set up your account and how to access important resources like the Amazon Help Center.

Module 2: Understanding the Dashboard

The second module of the course goes into greater detail about the different sections of the Seller Central dashboard. This module covers the Home tab, the Inventory tab, the Orders tab, and the Reports tab. Each of these sections is essential for managing your Amazon account and products, and this module provides a comprehensive overview of each one.

Module 3: Managing Your Inventory

The third module of the course focuses specifically on managing your inventory on the Amazon platform. This module covers how to create new listings, how to manage existing listings, and how to use the Amazon Catalog to find product information. This module also provides tips for optimizing your listings to increase sales.

Module 4: Fulfillment by Amazon

The fourth module of the course covers Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), which is a program that allows sellers to store their products in Amazon’s warehouses and have Amazon handle the shipping and customer service for their orders. This module covers how to enroll in the FBA program, how to create FBA shipments, and how to manage your FBA inventory.

Module 5: Managing Orders

The fifth module of the course covers how to manage your orders on the Amazon platform. This module covers how to view and process orders, how to handle returns and refunds, and how to use the Amazon Messaging system to communicate with customers.

Module 6: Analyzing Your Sales

The final module of the course covers how to analyze your sales on the Amazon platform. This module covers how to use the Sales Dashboard to view your sales data, how to use the Business Reports section to generate reports, and how to use third-party tools to analyze your sales data in more detail.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Amazon Screen Tutorial and Practice course is a valuable resource for anyone looking to sell products on the Amazon platform. By providing a comprehensive overview of the Seller Central dashboard, this course can help sellers navigate the platform more effectively and increase their sales. Whether you are a new seller just starting out or an experienced seller looking to optimize your sales, this course is definitely worth checking out.

