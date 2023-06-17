Amazon truck driver dies after being shot and crashing in Lathrop, victim identified as Ilkhom Shodiev

Ilkhom Shodiev : Amazon truck driver dies after being shot and crashing into a building, Ilkhom Shodiev identified as victim

Ilkhom Shodiev, an Amazon truck driver, passed away after being shot and crashing into a building in Lathrop. Shodiev was a beloved husband, father of two, and friend who was chasing the American dream and trying to support his family as the sole breadwinner. According to a close friend, Aziz Azami, Shodiev was a smiley person who had big plans for his family and came from Tajikistan. Shodiev was planning to save up his money while trucking with Amazon to open up his own restaurant since he had prior experience running one. Shodiev is survived by his two children, ages 3 and almost 1-year-old, and his wife. The California Highway Patrol is asking for any witnesses to the crash to come forward and help their investigation. Shodiev’s family awaits the return of his body to Charlotte while friends and family rally around to support each other as they grieve. A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help Shodiev’s family during this difficult time.

News Source : Lora Painter

