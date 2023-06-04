“AmazonFresh Light Roast Coffee” : 12 Ounce Just Bright Ground Coffee, Light Roast by AmazonFresh

AmazonFresh Light Roast Just Bright Ground Coffee, 12 Ounce



Price: $5.29

(as of Jun 04,2023 10:17:22 UTC – Details)





Amazon has recently launched its own brand of coffee, AmazonFresh Just Bright light roast ground coffee. Made with high-quality 100% Arabica beans, this coffee is expertly roasted and immediately packed for freshness. With crisp and clean nutty caramel notes, it offers a mild cup with a smooth finish that is perfect for starting your day with a good morning.

This 12-ounce bag of ground coffee is 100% Arabica coffee grown in Central and South America, making it a premium-quality coffee. The beans are carefully selected, roasted, and packed in the U.S.A. to ensure they meet the highest standards of quality and freshness. This coffee is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee without any hassle.

The AmazonFresh Just Bright light roast ground coffee is shown as a serving suggestion, which means that you can enjoy it in any way you like. Whether you prefer it black, with cream, or with sugar, this coffee is versatile enough to cater to everyone’s taste. It is also perfect for making latte, cappuccino, or any other coffee-based drink that you prefer.

Amazon is so confident in the quality of its products that it offers a satisfaction guarantee. If you are not satisfied with the AmazonFresh Just Bright light roast ground coffee for any reason, you can get a refund within a year of purchase. This guarantee shows that Amazon is committed to providing its customers with the best products and services.

In conclusion, the AmazonFresh Just Bright light roast ground coffee is a premium-quality coffee that is perfect for anyone who wants to start their day with a good morning. Made with high-quality 100% Arabica beans, it offers a mild cup with a smooth finish and nutty caramel notes. It is versatile enough to cater to everyone’s taste, and it comes with a satisfaction guarantee that shows Amazon’s commitment to providing its customers with the best products. So, pour yourself a cup of AmazonFresh Just Bright light roast ground coffee and start your day off right.



