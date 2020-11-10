Amber alert has been issued for 14 month old Zyla Milburn , Brandon Milburn Wanted.
An amber alert has been issued for 14 month old Zyla Milburn (black female). She was taken from a home in Oklahoma City around 12:06 this afternoon. The suspect is identified as 37 year old Brandon Milburn (pictured below). pic.twitter.com/4ePzGB9xHr
— OK Highway Patrol/DPS (@OHPDPS) November 10, 2020
Police are looking for 14-mo Zyla Milburn, who was last seen just after 12 p.m. near Bryant Avenue and Oakcliff Drive.” No pictures were included.
**UPDATE TO AMBER ALERT**
