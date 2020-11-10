Amber alert has been issued for 14 month old Zyla Milburn , Brandon Milburn Wanted.

By | November 10, 2020
0 Comment

Amber alert has been issued for 14 month old Zyla Milburn , Brandon Milburn Wanted.

An amber alert has been issued for 14 month old Zyla Milburn (black female). She was taken from a home in Oklahoma City around 12:06 this afternoon. The suspect is identified as 37 year old Brandon Milburn (pictured below).
Image

Amber alert has been issued for 14 month old Zyla Milburn , Brandon Milburn Wanted.

Police are looking for 14-mo Zyla Milburn, who was last seen just after 12 p.m. near Bryant Avenue and Oakcliff Drive.” No pictures were included.

**UPDATE TO AMBER ALERT**

14-month-old Zyla Milburn has been located alive and well in Love County, Oklahoma. Investigators still want to speak with Brandon Milburn. Contact 911 immediately if you know his whereabouts.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.