AMBER Alert issued for Ja’Myra La’cole Strawder in Princeton, Texas with suspect Lee Carter III and black Mercedes E35 with license plate RNS-2973.

Ja’Myra La’Cole Strawder abduction : AMBER Alert issued for Ja’Myra La’Cole Strawder in Princeton, Texas, believed to be abducted; Lee Carter III connected to disappearance also being searched for

Ja’Myra La’cole Strawder from Princeton, Texas is currently the subject of an AMBER Alert. According to reports, police were alerted to her disappearance on Tuesday and later discovered that she had left her home voluntarily. However, due to the nature of the case, the 14-year-old was entered into the statewide AMBER Alert system. Police describe her disappearance as an abduction and are searching for Lee Carter III, 34, who is believed to be connected to the case. Ja’Myra is 5-foot-7, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt/hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black slippers. Authorities are also looking for a black 2014 Mercedes E35 with the Texas license plate RNS-2973. Anyone with information on Ja’Myra’s whereabouts is urged to contact Princeton police at 972-736-3901 or submit a crime tip on the department’s website.

News Source : WFAA Staff

