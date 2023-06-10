Amber Alert issued for Jocelyn Lair; believed to be in danger with mother Shelley Lair in Kentucky

Jocelyn Lair – victim : Amber Alert issued for Jocelyn Lair, 7-month-old believed to be in danger with mother Shelley Lair in Kentucky

An Amber Alert has been issued by authorities in Kentucky for 7-month-old Jocelyn Lair, who is believed to be in great danger. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Jocelyn was last seen in Monticello, Kentucky, wearing only a diaper. She is white, weighs 18 pounds, and has hazel eyes with brown hair. It is believed that Jocelyn is with her mother, Shelley Lair, a 39-year-old white woman who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 119 pounds. Shelley was last seen wearing a pink tank top with black shorts and was driving a red Ford Focus with Kentucky license plate BWV609. The vehicle has gray and green spray paint on the passenger side. Officials have stated that Jocelyn could be in danger due to her mother’s drug use, and Kentucky’s Department for Community Based Services has an emergency custody order for the child. Anyone with information about Jocelyn’s location should call 911 or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 606-878-6622.

News Source : https://www.kttc.com

Amber Alert Kentucky Missing 7-month-old girl Urgent search for missing baby Kentucky child abduction Endangered infant in Kentucky