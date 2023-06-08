Miangel Thomas abduction : Amber Alert issued for Miangel Thomas, abducted by mother Rajon Drake in Grove City, Ohio

Late Wednesday night, a 10-year-old girl named Miangel Thomas was reportedly abducted by her mother in the Greater Columbus area, prompting a statewide Amber Alert. Officials have stated that the young girl is believed to be in immediate danger and was taken from the 2900 block of Addison Drive in Grove City just before 11:30 p.m. Miangel is described as being 4 feet tall, weighing 60 pounds, and having brown hair and eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a blue and green leopard print one piece with tan crocs. Her mother, identified as 30-year-old Rajon Drake, is the suspect in the abduction and is described as being 5-foot-3, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown eyes and medium-length brown hair pulled back into braids. Drake is believed to be fleeing with Miangel in a blue 2013 Dodge Avenger with Ohio license plate number JTC1000. The car has been described as having heavy front-end damage and no side mirrors. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of either Miangel Thomas or Rajon Drake, please call 911 immediately.

News Source : Tyler Carey

