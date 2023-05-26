AMBER Alert issued for missing children Zylah Faulks and Kamil Brown-Sykes, suspect Julio Najar-Trevino sought

Julio Najar-Trevino (suspect) : AMBER Alert issued for missing children Zylah Faulks and Kamil Brown-Sykes; suspect Julio Najar-Trevino wanted

An AMBER Alert was issued for two missing children from the San Antonio area. Zylah Faulks, 2, and Kamil Brown-Sykes, 9, were last seen on Thursday around 4:50 p.m. in the 3200 block of Bolmore Dr. Faulks is 2’9, weighs 30lbs, has black hair and brown eyes. Brown-Sykes is 3’9, weighs 80lbs, and also has black hair and brown eyes. Julio Najar-Trevino, 29, is the suspect in their disappearance. He stands 6’0, weighs 190lbs, has brown hair and hazel eyes, and is believed to be driving a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with the TX license plate SWS6018. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the SAPD at (210) 207-7660. A photo of Zylah Faulks was not immediately available.

News Source : Reagan Roy

