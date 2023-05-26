AMBER Alert issued for Zylah Faulks and Kamil Brown-Sykes; suspect identified as Julio Najar-Trevino

Posted on May 26, 2023

Two young children, 2-year-old Zylah Faulks and 9-year-old Kamil Brown-Sykes, went missing in the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive in San Antonio around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday. An AMBER Alert has been issued, and the suspect is identified as Julio Najar-Trevino, a 29-year-old man with brown hair and hazel eyes, last seen driving a 2008 grey Saturn Aura with license number SWS6018. Faulks weighs around 30 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, while Brown-Sykes is 3’9″ with brown eyes and black hair. If anyone has any information, please call (210) 207-7660.

News Source : KENS 5 Staff (KENS 5)

