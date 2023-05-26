Amber Alert: Julio Najar-Trevino suspected in abduction of Zylah Faulks and Kamil Brown-Sykes

Julio Najar-Trevino, suspect in Texas Amber Alert case : Amber Alert issued for Zylah Faulks and Kamil Brown-Sykes, allegedly abducted by Julio Najar-Trevino in Texas

An Amber Alert has been issued by authorities in Texas for two young girls who are believed to have been abducted by a 29-year-old man, with law enforcement officials warning that the children are in grave or immediate danger. The San Antonio Police Department are searching for Zylah Faulks, who is 2 years old, and Kamil Brown-Sykes, who is 9 years old. While a photo has only been made available for Kamil, Zylah is described as being 2 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 30 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes, while Kamil is described as being 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, and also having black hair and brown eyes. The suspect, Julio Najar-Trevino, is a 29-year-old Hispanic man who is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is thought to be driving a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with Texas license plate number SWS6018 and was last seen in San Antonio. Anyone with information on the disappearance of the girls should call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or 911.

Amber Alert issued for 2 Texas girls believed abducted

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

