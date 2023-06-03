“Amber character development regression”: “10 Negative Changes in Amber’s Character Since Season 1”

Amber Johnston’s Transformation on 7 Little Johnstons: Is It for the Better?

Amber Johnston is a mom of five and has been a part of the reality TV show, 7 Little Johnstons, since its inception. Over the years, she has been navigating parenthood with her husband, Trent Johnston, by her side, and the family has shared much of their lives in front of the camera. However, as the show progressed, it became apparent that Amber has gone through a transformation, and it hasn’t necessarily been for the better.

Amber is Controlling

In the earlier seasons of the show, Amber had a fun and laid-back approach to parenting. She trusted her kids enough to find some level of independence on their own, whether it was learning how to swim or to drive. However, as her kids grew older, Amber has become more controlling, especially over their romantic relationships and career choices.

Amber has a Negative Attitude

Amber’s positive outlook on handling all the chaos with five children under one roof was inspiring in the first season. However, in recent seasons, Amber has started to bring a negative attitude into any situation, even something as simple as helping her daughter Emma Johnston get ready for homecoming or taking her son Alex Johnston to the airport.

Amber is Strict

Despite her children growing up and becoming more responsible, Amber has become increasingly stricter on the show. She wants her children to listen to her even more, not giving them much of a choice. She’s holding them back with her opinions and expectations rather than letting them have their freedom or independence.

Amber Oversteps Boundaries

Amber has proven that she doesn’t trust her kids to learn from their mistakes, and this is evident in her constant meddling in their lives. She’s even gone as far as reading through her son Jonah’s texts with his long-time girlfriend and giving her opinion about their relationship, which is not healthy.

Amber is Dismissive of Her Kids’ Feelings

In recent episodes, Amber has shown that she’s no longer the supportive and encouraging mother she used to be. When her daughter Anna Johnston was making plans to move out, Amber didn’t show one ounce of excitement for Anna as she was about to embark on this important new chapter of her life. Instead, she kept finding faults with Anna and brought her to tears when she tried to explain how she was making her feel.

Amber’s Priorities Have Shifted

Amber’s priorities have gradually shifted throughout the seasons. When her children were younger, her goal was for them to grow up to be independent adults who could think for themselves and make their own choices. However, now that they’re at that stage in their lives, Amber’s attitude toward doing what’s best for them has changed. She believes that what she has to say is best rather than giving her kids room to decide what they want.

Reality Fame Has Gone to Amber’s Head

7 Little Johnstons has brought the entire family into the world of reality fame, and it seems that all the attention may be going to Amber’s head. She’s taken to TikTok, frequently posting videos under the family’s account team7lj, and participating in challenges, showing off her dance moves, and performing skits.

Amber Doesn’t Have Much Patience

As her kids have grown older and more self-aware, Amber should have more patience with them. However, she seems to lack more patience now than ever before on the show. Rather than helping her children learn from their mistakes by giving them support and understanding, she almost always comes across as bothered and annoyed that they didn’t listen to what she had to say in the first place.

Amber Doesn’t Separate Herself from Her Kids

Amber doesn’t seem to separate herself much from her kids, and this was evident in the earlier seasons of the show. While it’s important to be invested and present in her children’s lives, Amber doesn’t give them much space to do anything without her constantly being involved.

Amber’s Behavior is Cringey

While it’s great that Amber and Trent are still in love with each other after 28 years of marriage, not everything is meant to be shared with the entire world. Amber has taken their intimate relationship too far by sharing it on television or on TikTok under their family team7lj account.

In conclusion, Amber Johnston’s transformation on 7 Little Johnstons hasn’t been for the better. She has become more controlling, negative, and dismissive of her kids’ feelings. Her priorities have shifted, and she doesn’t seem to separate herself from her kids. Additionally, Amber’s behavior is cringey, and the reality fame seems to have gone to her head. It’s important for her to take a step back, reevaluate her parenting style, and focus on being a supportive and encouraging mother to her kids.

