Amberly Montgomery Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Amberly Montgomery has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021

Amberly Montgomery has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

We are heartbroken. Amberly was loved by so many and was an integral part of the University of Mobile Softball program for the past three seasons. We join the team in mourning and send Amberly’s family and loved ones our deepest prayers and love during this heartbreaking time. pic.twitter.com/jZ22owcSeZ — University of Mobile Rams Athletics (@UMobileRams) February 8, 2021

University of Mobile Rams Athletics @UMobileRams We are heartbroken. Amberly was loved by so many and was an integral part of the University of Mobile Softball program for the past three seasons. We join the team in mourning and send Amberly’s family and loved ones our deepest prayers and love during this heartbreaking time.

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

9Round Fitness

It is with an extreme sadness and a heavy heart that I make this post… We unfortunately lost one of our 9Round family members this weekend. Our trainer Amberly Montgomery passed away over the weekend. Those of you that had the pleasure of training with her know she was a light in the studio. She will be deeply missed by all of us.

With that being said, as you can imagine our staff is taking this very hard. So, we will be keeping the studio CLOSED TOMORROW, Monday, February 8th, for our staff to mourn and deal with the lost of our friend.

Amberly, we love you and will miss you!!

We will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers.

Thanks for your understanding,

Luke Landry

Hanah Worrell

God gained an Angel this morning. Rest In Peace Amberly Montgomery Everyone please keep all of her family and friends in your prayers through this hard time.

Mariah Nix

God has gained an a amazing athlete and beautiful angel love you always Ammo. Have fun playing on the golden field in the sky my girl.

Please keep UM softball, family, friends of Amberly Montgomery in your prayers during this difficult time. Fly high sweet angel