Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini Death -Dead – Obituary : The Prime Minister of Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland), Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has died from #covid19..

The Prime Minister of Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland), Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has died from #covid19. https://t.co/NnsOea7jve — Dr Alexandra Phelan (@alexandraphelan) December 13, 2020

