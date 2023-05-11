Ambulancier Chante Roi Lion : Meet the Ambulancier Who Sings ‘The Lion King’ Soundtrack to Calm Patients

Meet Fabien, the French ambulancier who uses the power of music to calm and distract anxious and distressed patients during transport to the hospital. Fabien’s love for singing started at a young age when he would perform in school plays and sing in the church choir. As he got older, he continued to sing in his spare time but never saw it as a career path. After studying to become a paramedic, he joined the ambulance service and quickly realized that his passion for singing could be used to benefit his patients.

The Art of Distraction in Emergency Medical Services

In the world of emergency medical services, ambulance personnel are often faced with the challenge of calming anxious and distressed patients during transport to the hospital. This is where the art of distraction comes in handy. And for one ambulancier in the French city of Toulouse, singing the soundtrack of Disney’s “The Lion King” has proven to be an effective tactic.

Fabien’s singing has become so popular that he has even been featured on French television, where he showcased his talent for a wider audience. But it’s not just about the attention for Fabien. He genuinely cares about his patients and wants to make their experience as comfortable as possible.

“When I see a patient who is scared or in pain, I want to do anything I can to make them feel better,” Fabien says. “If singing helps them forget about their worries for a few minutes, then it’s worth it.”

The Power of Music to Calm and Distract

Fabien’s colleagues have also noticed the positive impact of his singing on patients. “It’s amazing to see how quickly patients calm down when Fabien starts singing,” says his partner, Marie. “It’s a gift to be able to use your talents to help others.”

But it’s not just patients who benefit from Fabien’s singing. His colleagues also enjoy listening to him during long and stressful shifts. “Fabien’s singing is like a breath of fresh air,” says fellow ambulancier, Pierre. “It’s a reminder that no matter how tough the job gets, there’s always something to smile about.”

Fabien’s love for “The Lion King” soundtrack has also inspired him to learn other Disney songs, which he now sings during transport. “I love all kinds of music, but Disney songs have a special place in my heart,” Fabien says. “They’re so uplifting and positive, and they bring back happy memories for many people.”

Using Music as a Form of Distraction

Fabien’s singing has become an integral part of his job as an ambulancier, and he hopes that other emergency medical services personnel will see the value in using music as a form of distraction for patients. “I know that not everyone can sing, but there are other ways to distract patients,” Fabien says. “It could be playing their favorite music or telling a funny joke. Anything that helps them forget about their pain or worries is worth trying.”

Fabien’s story is a reminder that sometimes the simplest gestures can have the biggest impact. His singing may not cure a patient’s illness or injury, but it can provide a moment of joy and comfort during a difficult time. And in the world of emergency medical services, that’s a gift that is truly priceless.

