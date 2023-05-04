Amelie McCann : At candle ceremony, 18-year-old Amelie, younger sister of Madeleine McCann, speaks publicly for the first time.

Madeleine McCann’s Younger Sister Speaks Publicly for the First Time

It has been 16 years since the mysterious disappearance of Madeleine McCann, who was just 3 years old when she vanished from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal in May 2007. Her family marked the poignant anniversary with a candle service, during which Madeleine’s younger sister, Amelie, spoke publicly for the first time.

Amelie, who is now 18 and applying to go to university, joined her parents and well-wishers at the service to light a candle in her sister’s memory. This was the first time Amelie had been pictured since she was a toddler, giving a glimpse of what her older sibling may look like as an adult.

The vigil took place two weeks after a German court decided not to hear a sex offences case against a man who is a suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance. German police are convinced that Madeleine is dead and have been intent on charging prime suspect Christian Brueckner, who was named nearly three years ago, with her kidnap and ‘no-body’ murder. However, it recently emerged that Brueckner may never face a trial in the high-profile case, and for unrelated alleged sex offences, because of a legal technicality over foreign courts’ jurisdiction.

Despite the lack of progress in the case, Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry, still cling to a glimmer of hope that their daughter, who would now be 19, could still be alive. They posted a message on the official Find Maddie website, saying their daughter was “still very much missed” and they “await a breakthrough” in the police hunt for her.

During the candle service, Amelie was accompanied by her mother, Kate, and a friend, Georgina. The crowd of around 70 people joined in repeating mantras read out by individual people, including “Never, never give up”, “Leave no stone unturned”, “Don’t forget about me”, and “Still missing, still missed”. Kate and Gerry did not address the crowds, but Kate’s close friend Fiona Payne, one of the “Tapas Seven” who was on the fateful holiday in Portugal when Madeleine vanished, read a moving poem, “Hope Is The Thing With Feathers”, by Emily Dickinson. She later gave Kate a warm embrace.

The Reverend Rob Gladstone, vicar of the local parish church, led prayers at the informal outdoor event. He told those gathered: “We are here this evening to show our loving concern for Madeleine and for all young children who have been taken away from their families against their will… We are also here to encourage one another to keep up hope and pray for a renewal of strength even after this long time.”

Madeleine’s twin brother, Sean, did not attend the service. Maddie’s parents had been having a tapas meal with friends when Maddie was abducted from their apartment just yards away. No suspects have ever been charged in connection with one of the world’s most talked-about missing child mysteries.

British Police have recently asked the Home Office for more money to keep up their investigation, which is codenamed Operation Grange and has cost the taxpayer £13million so far. Their request is set to be approved by a Special Grants committee.

Kate’s uncle, retired head teacher Brian Kennedy, 84, said after the event: “Kate and Gerry are very moved by the size of the group of people who turned up… After all these years people still assemble – some come every time and some are new and we are very grateful… Sixteen years without someone and still not knowing where they are is a very long time. Even if it was bad news, in some ways, would give us some closure. But with no closure there is still hope.”

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann is a tragedy that has affected people all over the world. The search for answers continues, and the candle service held in her memory is a reminder that her family and supporters have not given up hope of finding her.

