American Actress Chrissie Bixler named as victim in Danny Masterson rape case

Chrissie Bixler – victim in Danny Masterson rape case : American actress Chrissie Bixler was one of the three victims who accused Danny Masterson of s*xual assault and r*pe.

American actress Chrissie Bixler was among the three women who accused Danny Masterson of sexual assault, and on May 31, 2023, Masterson was found guilty on two out of three counts of rape. Bixler accused Masterson of raping her while she was sleeping in 2001, but unlike the other two victims, she did not receive a guilty verdict. Bixler’s husband, Cedric Bixler-Zavala, praised her as a “true warrior” for testifying in the rape trial. Bixler and Masterson were both members of the Church of Scientology at the time of the alleged assault. Masterson was taken into custody after the women accused him of drugging and raping them at his Hollywood Hills home. Masterson faces 30 years to life in jail and will be sentenced in August 2023.

News Source : Aaratrika Bal

