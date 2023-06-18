American Airlines subsidiary fined $15k over worker’s death from engine ingestion

Courtney Edwards, victim of airline engine ingestion, leads to $15,000 fine for American Airlines subsidiary. : American Airlines subsidiary faces fine after worker Courtney Edwards ingested into plane engine

Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, is being fined $15,625 by the Occupational Safety and Hazard Association (OSHA) following the death of an airline worker, Courtney Edwards. The victim was killed after being violently sucked into the engine of a landed plane on New Year’s Eve at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama. The OSHA report contradicts the initial findings from the National Transport Safety Board, which largely blamed Edwards for getting too close to the engine. The report claims that Piedmont lacked effective communication, training, and clear instructions from supervisors, leading to Edwards’ preventable death. The airline has 15 business days to comply with or contest the fine. Edwards is survived by her three children and mother.

