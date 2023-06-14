American Author Cormac McCarthy, Winner of Pulitzer Prize, Passes Away

Pulitzer Prize-Winning American Author Cormac McCarthy Passes Away

Renowned American author and Pulitzer Prize winner, Cormac McCarthy, has passed away. McCarthy was known for his powerful and dark literary works, including “The Road,” “No Country for Old Men,” and “Blood Meridian.” His writing style was characterized by his use of minimalist prose and stark imagery.

McCarthy’s works have been adapted into several successful films, including the Academy Award-winning adaptations of “No Country for Old Men” and “The Road.” His contributions to American literature have earned him numerous accolades, including the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2007.

The news of McCarthy’s passing has been met with sadness and mourning from fans and fellow writers alike. His legacy as one of America’s greatest writers will undoubtedly live on through his works.

Cormac McCarthy Pulitzer Prize-winning author American novelist Western literature The Road (novel)