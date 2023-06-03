“American cars”: What are the top states for purchasing American cars?

Which States Buy the Most American Cars?

Buying American cars has always been viewed as a patriotic act by many Americans. However, the definition of buying American has become increasingly blurred, with cars with American nameplates being manufactured overseas, while some Volkswagens and Toyotas are assembled in the United States. Nonetheless, buying domestic brands versus foreign ones still signals a sense of pride among proud Americans, even if being made in America isn’t exclusive to American brands.

To determine which states favor domestic auto brands, iSeeCars analyzed 200,000 car sales to rank each state by their percentage share of cars with domestic nameplates. The results showed that Michigan, home of the “Motor City” and headquarters of the Big Three automakers, buys the most American vehicles, comprising 76.6 percent of the state’s vehicle share.

Of the top 10 states with the most American brand cars, seven are in the Midwest, two are in the Rocky Mountain region, and one is in the Pacific. The state with the fewest American brand vehicles is Hawaii, a state which favors Japanese vehicles likely due to the highly diverse population.

Nine out of the 10 states with the lowest proportion of American brand cars are coastal states. While American cars were once perceived to be inferior to their foreign rivals, today’s American vehicles have caught up to their foreign counterparts in quality and reliability. In fact, many American vehicles made our list of the longest-lasting cars, and American pickups are among the most popular cars in the country. Whether you want a dependable truck, an electric vehicle with cutting-edge technology, or even a luxe SUV, there is an American vehicle to suit your needs.

The results of this study may prompt some Americans to reconsider their car-buying decisions and choose to support domestic brands. However, it is important to note that the location of a car’s assembly does not necessarily reflect the percentage of domestic content, as parts may be sourced from all over the world. Additionally, while buying American may be viewed as an act of patriotism, it is important to prioritize factors such as safety, reliability, and affordability when making a car purchase.

In conclusion, buying American cars may still be viewed as an act of patriotism by many Americans, and Michigan has been ranked as the state that buys the most American vehicles. However, it is important to prioritize other factors such as safety, reliability, and affordability when making a car purchase.

News Source : iSeeCars

Source Link :Which states buy the most American cars?/