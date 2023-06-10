American comic book writer and illustrator Ian McGinty, 38, credited for his work on Adventure Time, passes away unexpectedly.

The Passing of Comic Book Writer and Illustrator Ian McGinty

It is with great sadness that we report the sudden passing of Ian McGinty, a beloved American comic book writer and illustrator. He was only 38 years old at the time of his death. Ian was widely recognized for his work on popular animated series such as Adventure Time, Bee and PuppyCat, and Invader Zim.

The news of Ian’s passing was reported on Thursday, June 8, 2023. He will be greatly missed by the comic book community and fans alike. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

