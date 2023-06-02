“American cuisine”: Season 2 Premiere of The Great American Recipe

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE: Season 2 – A Celebration of Food, Family, and Fun!

Get ready for a culinary adventure that celebrates the diversity of American cuisine, as PBS presents the second season of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE. The show brings together a new group of talented home cooks from across the country, who share their favorite recipes and personal stories, while competing for the title of “The Great American Recipe.”

Hosted by Alejandra Ramos, with judges Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry, and Graham Elliot, the show features challenges that showcase the home cooks’ culinary skills, creativity, and passion for food. From regional specialties to family favorites, the contestants reveal the unique flavors and traditions that make American cuisine so diverse and delicious.

The show’s format mixes camaraderie with competition, as the home cooks share their personal stories and the inspiration behind their signature dishes. Each episode features two challenges, with the judges evaluating the dishes based on taste, presentation, and originality. The winner of each challenge moves on to the next round, while the others face elimination.

The challenges are as diverse as the contestants themselves, with themes that range from comfort food to holiday traditions, from noodle dishes to home-baked treats. In one challenge, the contestants have to prepare a dish that defines who they are, while in another, they have to cook a recipe that showcases their geographical region. The show also features a surprise recipe swap challenge, where the cooks have to get out of their comfort zones and prepare a dish that’s been handed down for generations.

The finale features the three remaining home cooks preparing an entire meal that represents their Great American Recipe. The judges select the winner, whose dish will grace the cover of “The Great American Recipe Cookbook,” which will also feature recipes from all the contestants, as well as the show’s host and judges.

THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE is not just a cooking competition, but a celebration of food, family, and fun. The show captures the essence of American cuisine, with its diverse flavors and cultural influences, while showcasing the personal stories and culinary traditions of its contestants.

You can watch Season 2 of THE GREAT AMERICAN RECIPE on KPBS TV or on the PBS App, with episodes streaming on all station-branded PBS platforms. Don’t miss the chance to discover some of the best home cooks in America, as they share their favorite recipes, heartfelt stories, and compete for the title of “The Great American Recipe.”

