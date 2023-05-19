American Idol Judge: Reportedly, the Judge of ‘American Idol’ earns $25 Million for every season.

Katy Perry is one of the most successful musicians of all time, with a career that has seen both incredible highs and lows. She started off as a Christian singer, but it took her a long time to get noticed as a musician. However, after breaking into the pop-rock scene with hits like “I Kissed A Girl” and “Waking Up In Vegas,” Perry reached new heights with electronic pop tunes like “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” and “E.T.” She became the biggest pop star in the world for half a decade, but her recent albums and singles have underperformed. Despite this, Perry is still incredibly wealthy, and she continues to make tens of millions of dollars every year.

Perry’s net worth is estimated to be around $330 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has made her fortune in a variety of ways, including:

1. Music: Perry has sent 14 songs into the top 10 on the Hot 100, with nine hitting No. 1. Three of her albums have debuted in first place on the Billboard 200. Perry is also credited as a co-writer on all of her many hits, which ensures that she makes money from her singles for a long time.

2. Touring: Perry has embarked on four headlining tours of her own, grossing an estimated $389 million between them.

3. Endorsements: Perry has worked with companies like Popchips, H&M, Covergirl, and OPI, and has launched her own shoe line, Katy Perry Collections.

4. Fashion: Perry launched her own shoe line, Katy Perry Collections, in 2016.

5. Fragrance: Perry has released eight different perfumes, which have become bestsellers.

6. TV & Film: Perry is a judge on the American Idol reboot, reportedly earning $25 million per season. She has also done voice-over work and cameos in films like The Smurfs and Zoolander 2.

Perry’s net worth is truly massive, and she is one of the highest-paid musicians of all time. Despite recent underperformance, Perry’s career has been incredibly successful, and her wealth is a testament to her talent and business acumen.

