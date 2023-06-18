American man allegedly kills one woman and injures another near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany

Neuschwanstein castle attack : American man suspected of killing one woman and attacking another near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany

Police in Germany are asking for witnesses to share any photos or videos they may have taken of an attack near Neuschwanstein castle. An American man allegedly pushed two women down a steep slope, killing one of them. The victims were 21-year-old Eva Liu, who died, and 22-year-old Kelsey Chang, both recent graduates of the University of Illinois. A suspect has been arrested. Police are looking for images that may show the two women and the man, who is believed to be around 30 years old. The Marienbruecke is a popular vantage point for photos of Neuschwanstein, the most famous of the castles built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria in the 19th century. It attracts more than 1 million tourists annually.

News Source : Associated Press

