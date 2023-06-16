Neuschwanstein Castle assault: American suspect arrested after death of US tourist and assault on another : American man arrested over death of US tourist and assault on another at Neuschwanstein castle in Germany

A man from the United States has been taken into custody in connection to the death of a tourist and the assault of another near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany. The man allegedly pushed the women down a steep slope after luring them onto a trail that leads to a scenic viewpoint. The assault occurred on Wednesday afternoon near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge close to the castle that provides a popular view of Neuschwanstein. Police stated that the 30-year-old man attacked the younger woman and strangled the older woman before pushing her down the slope. The younger woman was then sexually assaulted before being pushed down the slope as well, falling almost 50 meters (165 feet). A mountain rescue team reached both women, with the 22-year-old taken to the hospital and the 21-year-old dying overnight from her serious injuries. The suspect left the scene but was quickly arrested nearby. A judge ordered the man to be held in jail pending a potential indictment on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and a sexual offence, according to prosecutors.

News Source : GEIR MOULSON and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press

