Neuschwanstein castle victim : American man arrested over death of US tourist and assault on another near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany

A man from the United States has been arrested after allegedly pushing two American women down a steep slope near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany. One of the women died and the other was seriously injured. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon near Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge close to the castle. The 30-year-old man met the two tourists, aged 21 and 22, on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail that leads to a viewpoint. He then attacked the younger woman and assaulted the older one before pushing them both down the slope. A mountain rescue team reached the women, but one of them died overnight. The suspect was arrested nearby and is under investigation for murder, attempted murder, and a sexual offense.

News Source : Wisconsin Public Radio

