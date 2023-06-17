American man pushes two University of Illinois graduates down slope, killing one in Germany

Eva Liu, victim of Neuschwanstein castle attack in Germany : American man arrested for allegedly pushing two women down slope, killing one near Neuschwanstein castle in Germany

Police in southern Germany are asking for witnesses to come forward with any photos or videos of an attack near Neuschwanstein castle, where an American man allegedly pushed two women down a steep slope, resulting in the death of one and serious injuries to the other. The victims were identified as 21-year-old Eva Liu of Naperville and 22-year-old Kelsey Chang of Bloomington, both recent graduates of the University of Illinois. German authorities have received about a dozen submissions so far on a specially created website and are requesting more, as they believe many more images were taken by tourists present at the site. The suspect, who has not been identified, remains in custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The U.S. Embassy in Berlin has confirmed that it is aware of the incident.

Read Full story : Naperville woman killed, another seriously injured after being pushed down slope in Germany /

News Source : https://www.25newsnow.com

Naperville woman killed in Germany German slope tragedy Fatal push down slope in Germany Naperville woman’s death in German slope accident SEO Keywords: Naperville tragedy, Germany slope accident, fatal push, woman killed, serious injury