American Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy passes away

Cormac McCarthy, US Pulitzer Prize-winning author, has passed away

The literary world mourns the loss of Cormac McCarthy, an acclaimed American writer who has been honored with numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2007 for his novel “The Road.”

McCarthy’s distinctive style of writing, characterized by spare prose and vivid descriptions of the American West, has captivated readers and critics alike. His works, which include “Blood Meridian,” “No Country for Old Men,” and “All the Pretty Horses,” have been translated into over 20 languages and adapted for film.

McCarthy’s passing is a great loss to the literary community, but his legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations of readers and writers to come.

Cormac McCarthy books Blood Meridian author death No Country for Old Men author McCarthy’s writing style The Road novel by Cormac McCarthy