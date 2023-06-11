American singer and music icon, Tina Turner, passes away at 83 years old.

Breaking News: Legendary American Singer Tina Turner Passes Away at 83

Iconic American singer, Tina Turner, has passed away at the age of 83. The news of her death has left fans and music lovers around the world in shock and grief.

Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the duo Ike & Tina Turner. She later launched a successful solo career, becoming known for hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Private Dancer.”

Throughout her career, Turner sold over 100 million records, won numerous awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was also known for her electrifying live performances and her signature raspy voice.

Tina Turner’s influence on music and culture is immeasurable, and her legacy will undoubtedly live on. Our thoughts go out to her family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

