American Society For Bariatric Surgery : The Evolution of the American Society for Bariatric Surgery: A Historical Overview

A Historical Overview of How the American Society for Bariatric Surgery Has Evolved

Introduction:

The American Society for Bariatric Surgery (ASBS) is an organization dedicated to advancing the field of bariatric surgery, which involves surgical procedures to treat obesity. The organization was founded in 1983 and has since grown to become one of the leading medical societies in the United States. The ASBS is committed to promoting excellence in patient care, education, and research related to bariatric surgery.

History of the ASBS:

The ASBS was founded in 1983 by a group of bariatric surgeons who were concerned about the lack of recognition and support for their specialty. At the time, bariatric surgery was largely viewed as a cosmetic procedure and was not covered by insurance. This meant that patients had to pay out of pocket for the surgery, which made it inaccessible to many who needed it.

The ASBS was created to change this perception and to promote bariatric surgery as a legitimate and effective treatment for obesity. The organization worked tirelessly to educate the medical community and the public about the benefits of bariatric surgery. They also lobbied insurance companies to provide coverage for the procedure.

Over the years, the ASBS has grown in size and influence. Today, it is recognized as one of the leading medical societies in the United States and is dedicated to advancing the field of bariatric surgery.

Mission and Goals of the ASBS:

The mission of the ASBS is to improve the health and well-being of people with obesity through the advancement of bariatric surgery. The organization is committed to promoting excellence in patient care, education, and research related to bariatric surgery.

The ASBS has several goals, including:

Promoting the use of bariatric surgery as a safe and effective treatment for obesity. Educating the public and medical community about the benefits of bariatric surgery. Advancing the science and technology of bariatric surgery through research and innovation. Advocating for access to bariatric surgery for all patients who need it.

Membership in the ASBS:

Membership in the ASBS is open to any healthcare professional who is involved in the care of bariatric surgery patients. This includes bariatric surgeons, nurses, dietitians, and other healthcare providers.

Members of the ASBS have access to a variety of resources, including educational materials, research opportunities, and networking events. The organization also provides support and advocacy for its members, helping them to advance their careers and improve patient care.

The ASBS also offers a patient membership program, which is designed to provide support and resources for individuals who have undergone bariatric surgery or who are considering the procedure.

Education and Training:

The ASBS is committed to providing education and training for healthcare professionals who are involved in the care of bariatric surgery patients. The organization offers a variety of educational resources, including conferences, webinars, and online courses.

The ASBS also provides certification for bariatric surgeons through its Center of Excellence program. This program recognizes hospitals and surgical centers that meet rigorous standards for patient care and outcomes in bariatric surgery.

Research:

The ASBS is dedicated to advancing the science and technology of bariatric surgery through research and innovation. The organization provides grant funding for research projects related to bariatric surgery and also sponsors a variety of research initiatives.

The ASBS also maintains a registry of bariatric surgery patients, which is used to track outcomes and identify areas for improvement in patient care.

Advocacy:

The ASBS is a strong advocate for access to bariatric surgery for all patients who need it. The organization works with policymakers and insurance companies to ensure that bariatric surgery is covered by insurance and that patients have access to high-quality care.

The ASBS also works to raise awareness about the benefits of bariatric surgery and to combat stigma and discrimination related to obesity.

Conclusion:

The American Society for Bariatric Surgery is a leading medical society dedicated to advancing the field of bariatric surgery. The organization is committed to promoting excellence in patient care, education, and research related to bariatric surgery. Through its advocacy efforts, the ASBS is working to ensure that all patients who need bariatric surgery have access to high-quality care. As the prevalence of obesity continues to rise in the United States, the work of the ASBS will be more important than ever in improving the health and well-being of millions of Americans.

——————–

Q: What is bariatric surgery?

A: Bariatric surgery is a surgical procedure to help obese individuals lose weight. It is often recommended for people who have tried and failed to lose weight with diet and exercise alone.

Q: What are the different types of bariatric surgery?

A: The most common types of bariatric surgery include gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, adjustable gastric banding, and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch.

Q: Who is a candidate for bariatric surgery?

A: Candidates for bariatric surgery typically have a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher, or a BMI of 35 or higher with obesity-related health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or sleep apnea.

Q: What are the risks and complications associated with bariatric surgery?

A: Risks and complications associated with bariatric surgery include bleeding, infection, blood clots, leakages, and malnutrition. However, the risks of not having the surgery may be greater for people who are severely obese and have obesity-related health issues.

Q: What is the recovery process like after bariatric surgery?

A: The recovery process after bariatric surgery varies depending on the type of surgery performed and the individual’s health status. Most people are able to return to work and normal activities within a few weeks.

Q: Will I need to change my diet and lifestyle after bariatric surgery?

A: Yes, dietary and lifestyle changes are necessary after bariatric surgery to ensure long-term weight loss success and to prevent complications. These changes may include a low-calorie, high-protein diet, regular exercise, and ongoing medical follow-up.

Q: How much weight can I expect to lose after bariatric surgery?

A: Weight loss after bariatric surgery varies depending on the individual and the type of surgery performed. On average, people can expect to lose 50-60% of their excess weight within the first year after surgery.

Q: Will my insurance cover bariatric surgery?

A: Many insurance companies provide coverage for bariatric surgery, but coverage varies depending on the individual’s policy and the type of surgery performed. It is important to check with your insurance provider to determine coverage.