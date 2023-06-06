“American Standard Toilet Tank” : Crane Plumbing Toilet Tank – American Standard 9012301.075, 1.6 gpf, 12 in Rough-in, Vitreous China, Bone Pulldown Faucet

Crane Plumbing Toilet Tank by AMERICAN STANDARD – 1.6 gpf, 12 in Rough-in, Vitreous China, Bone Finish with Pull-Down Faucet.



The Pulldown Faucet, as the name suggests, is a faucet that can be pulled down to reach areas that are difficult to reach with a regular faucet. It is a popular choice for kitchen and laundry sinks because of its flexibility. This faucet is manufactured from a durable, zinc die cast body with a brass swivel spout and metal lever handle, making it sturdy and long-lasting. The metal reinforced hose and braided flexible supply hoses with 3/8” compression connectors provide years of dependable, long-lasting life.

One of the most important features of the Pulldown Faucet is its pull-down spray with adjustable spray pattern and push button activation, ensuring hassle-free operation. This feature is particularly useful when washing dishes or cleaning the sink, as it allows you to reach every corner of the sink with ease. The adjustable spray pattern allows you to switch between a stream and a spray, depending on your needs. The push button activation makes it easy to switch between the two modes, making it convenient to use.

Another important feature of the Pulldown Faucet is its 1.8 GPM flow rate. This means that the faucet delivers 1.8 gallons of water per minute, making it efficient to use. This is particularly important in areas where water conservation is a concern, as it helps to reduce water wastage. The faucet also comes with a washerless 40mm ceramic disc valve cartridge, complete with two integral check valves, ensuring that the faucet operates smoothly and without leaks.

The Pulldown Faucet comes in a package with dimensions of 23.0″ L x 14.9″ W x 4.4″ H. This makes it easy to install and use, as it fits most standard sinks. The faucet is easy to install and comes with all the necessary components, including the mounting hardware and installation instructions. The faucet is also easy to maintain, as it can be cleaned with a mild detergent and a soft cloth.

In conclusion, the Pulldown Faucet is a reliable and efficient faucet that is perfect for kitchens and laundry sinks. It is durable, long-lasting, and easy to use, making it a popular choice for homeowners and professionals alike. The pull-down spray with adjustable spray pattern and push button activation makes it easy to use, while the 1.8 GPM flow rate ensures that it is efficient to use. The faucet also comes with a washerless 40mm ceramic disc valve cartridge, complete with two integral check valves, ensuring that it operates smoothly and without leaks. If you are looking for a high-quality faucet that is both reliable and efficient, the Pulldown Faucet is definitely worth considering.



