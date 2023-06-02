American victim Lauren Robinson dies from fungal meningitis after cosmetic surgery in Mexico

Lauren Robinson, victim of fungal meningitis outbreak in Mexico : Three Americans dead, 17 with suspected or probable cases of fungal meningitis linked to outbreak at Mexican cosmetic surgery clinics, victim identified as Lauren Robinson.

An outbreak of fungal meningitis linked to two cosmetic surgery clinics in Mexico has resulted in three deaths and 17 suspected or probable cases among Americans. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 212 people in 25 states who may be at risk of fungal meningitis after receiving epidural anesthesia at the River Side Surgical Center and Clinicia K-3 clinics in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico in 2023. Symptoms of the infection can take weeks to develop and Mexican authorities closed the two clinics on May 13. One of the deceased is 29-year-old Lauren Robinson of Texas, who had a cosmetic procedure in Mexico and developed symptoms soon after returning home.

Read Full story : Three dead as CDC warns of multistate fungal meningitis outbreak linked to cosmetic surgery in Mexico /

News Source : Chris Pandolfo

Fungal meningitis outbreak Cosmetic surgery risks CDC warnings Multistate health crisis Mexico medical tourism