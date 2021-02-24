Ameta Rooplal Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : nurse Ameta Rooplal has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @NursingNotesUK: It is with great sadness we announce that nurse Ameta Rooplal has sadly died after testing positive for COVID-19. Colleagues said that Ameta was a “kind and compassionate nurse with endless patience.”



