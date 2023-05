Amherst’s Main Street at North Forest closed due to high police presence today 2023.

There is not enough information available to provide a summary. News 4 will provide more information when it becomes available.

Read Full story : Heavy police presence closes Main at North Forest in Amherst /

News Source : Evan Anstey

Amherst Police Presence Main Street Closure Amherst North Forest Police Activity Traffic Disruption Amherst Heavy Police Response Amherst