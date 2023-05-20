Amirul Ikhwan Muhammad Khairul Amin (victim) : 14-year-old boy drowns while fishing in river near fast food restaurant in Kulai

14-year-old victim Amirul Ikhwan Muhammad Khairul Amin found drowned while fishing in Kulai river

A 14-year-old boy named Amirul Ikhwan Muhammad Khairul Amin drowned while fishing with his friends in a river near a fast food restaurant at Jalan Merbau 3, Bandar Putra. Senior fire officer II Baharuddin Mohd Omar, the operations commander at Bandar Baru Kulai fire station, reported that the victim was found dead at the scene by a medical officer on May 19. Firefighters found his body at the spot where he had drowned at 5.54pm after searching the area. The body was then handed over to the police for further action. The Kulai OCPD Supt Tok Beng Yeow confirmed the incident and reported that the police have classified the case as sudden death pending post mortem result. Initial investigations found that the victim had gone fishing with four of his friends between the ages of 14 and 16 years old at Sungai Skudai underneath the Lebuh Putra Utama bridge. The victim unknowingly stepped into quicksand, causing him to be dragged under.

Read Full story : Teen drowns in Kulai fishing trip /

News Source : The Star Online

1. Kulai fishing accident

2. Teen drowning Kulai

3. Water safety for teens

4. Preventing fishing accidents

5. Kulai river safety tips