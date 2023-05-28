Amish Broccoli Salad Recipe: Broccoli and Cauliflower Salad with Cheese and Bacon – Amish Style

Enjoy a Delicious and Nutritious Amish Broccoli Salad

Summer salad season is upon us, and what better way to enjoy fresh, seasonal produce than with a traditional Amish broccoli cauliflower salad recipe? This easy recipe combines chopped broccoli, chopped cauliflower, diced red onion, sunflower seeds, and raisins, all tossed with a creamy dressing and topped with crispy bacon bits. Not only is it delicious, but it’s also packed with nutrients, making it a healthy addition to any meal or gathering.

Ingredients

1 head of broccoli, chopped into small florets

1 head of cauliflower, chopped into small florets

1/2 cup diced red onion

1/2 cup sunflower seeds

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 strips of bacon, cooked crispy and crumbled

Instructions

Begin by washing and chopping the broccoli and cauliflower into small, bite-sized florets. Next, dice the red onion and set aside. In a small pan, toast the sunflower seeds over medium heat until they are lightly browned and fragrant. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine the broccoli, cauliflower, red onion, sunflower seeds, and raisins. Toss together until everything is well mixed. In a separate bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, white vinegar, sugar, salt, and black pepper to make the dressing. Pour the dressing over the broccoli and cauliflower mixture and toss until everything is well coated. Refrigerate the salad for at least 1 hour before serving to allow the flavors to meld together. Just before serving, cook the bacon until it is crispy, then crumble it into small pieces and sprinkle over the top of the salad. Enjoy your delicious and nutritious Amish broccoli salad!

Health Benefits of Broccoli and Cauliflower

Broccoli and cauliflower are both members of the cruciferous vegetable family, which means they are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are essential for good health. These vegetables are low in calories but high in fiber, which makes them an excellent choice for weight loss and digestive health.

Broccoli is particularly rich in vitamin C and vitamin K, which are important for immune function and bone health, respectively. It also contains sulforaphane, a powerful antioxidant that has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and cancer-fighting properties.

Cauliflower, on the other hand, is a good source of folate, which is important for healthy fetal development during pregnancy. It also contains choline, a nutrient that is essential for brain development and function.

Conclusion

With its combination of fresh, seasonal produce and a creamy, flavorful dressing, this Amish broccoli salad recipe is the perfect addition to any summer meal or gathering. Not only is it delicious, but it’s also packed with nutrients that are essential for good health. So why not give it a try and see for yourself how tasty and nutritious this salad can be?

Amish broccoli salad Broccoli cauliflower salad Amish broccoli salad recipe Broccoli cheese bacon salad Amish cauliflower salad

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Amish Broccoli Salad Recipe With Cauliflower, Cheese And Bacon/