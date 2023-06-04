“Amish broccoli salad”: Recipe for Creamy Broccoli Salad in Amish Style

Creamy Amish Broccoli Salad Recipe

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that is packed with nutrients and is often considered a superfood. It is a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and it has been linked to numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of cancer, improving heart health, and aiding digestion.

One delicious way to incorporate more broccoli into your diet is by making a creamy Amish broccoli salad. This salad is a classic side dish that is perfect for summer picnics, potlucks, or as a healthy snack. It is easy to make, and its creamy, tangy dressing is sure to please everyone’s taste buds.

Ingredients:

– 6 cups fresh broccoli florets

– 1 cup chopped red onion

– 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

– 1 cup raisins

– 1 cup cooked and crumbled bacon

– 1 cup mayonnaise

– 1/2 cup sugar

– 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Instructions:

Step 1: Wash and chop the broccoli florets into bite-size pieces. Place them in a large bowl.

Step 2: Add the chopped red onion, shredded cheddar cheese, raisins, and crumbled bacon to the bowl.

Step 3: In a separate bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, sugar, and apple cider vinegar until well combined.

Step 4: Pour the dressing over the broccoli mixture and toss well to coat.

Step 5: Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving to allow the flavors to meld together.

Step 6: Serve chilled and enjoy!

Health Benefits of Broccoli:

Broccoli is a nutrient-rich vegetable that provides a variety of health benefits. Here are a few reasons why you should incorporate more broccoli into your diet:

1. Reduces the risk of cancer:

Broccoli is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that can help reduce the risk of cancer. This is because these compounds help neutralize free radicals and reduce inflammation, which are both linked to the development of cancer.

2. Improves heart health:

Broccoli is a great source of fiber, which can help lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health. It is also rich in potassium, which can help regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

3. Aids digestion:

Broccoli is high in fiber, which can help promote digestion and prevent constipation. It also contains a compound called sulforaphane, which has been shown to improve gut health and reduce the risk of digestive disorders.

In conclusion, this creamy Amish broccoli salad recipe is a delicious and easy way to incorporate more broccoli into your diet. It is packed with nutrients and health benefits, and its creamy, tangy dressing is sure to please everyone’s taste buds. So, give it a try and enjoy the many health benefits of broccoli!

News Source : Whisk Affair

Source Link :Creamy Amish Broccoli Salad Recipe/