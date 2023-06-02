“Amit Sharma films director”: Biography of Amit Sharma: Age, Height, Spouse, Debut Films, Net Worth and Additional Details

Amit Sharma (Films Director) Biography, Age, Height, Wife, First Movies, Net Worth & More

Early Life and Education

Amit Sharma was born on 3rd July 1975 in Delhi, India. He was raised in a middle-class family with his parents and siblings. He completed his schooling from Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, and later pursued a degree in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Career

After completing his studies, Amit Sharma started his career as a copywriter in an advertising agency. He worked in various agencies, including Mudra Communications, Ogilvy & Mather, and McCann Erickson, before starting his own advertising agency named Chrome Pictures in 2006.

At Chrome Pictures, Amit Sharma directed several award-winning commercials for brands like Airtel, Cadbury, and Google. His work was appreciated for its emotional storytelling and impactful visuals.

In 2014, Amit Sharma made his directorial debut with the film “Tevar,” starring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences but was a moderate success at the box office.

Amit Sharma’s breakthrough came with his second film, “Badhaai Ho,” released in 2018. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao, was a critical and commercial success. It won several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

In 2019, Amit Sharma directed a short film named “Paida,” which was part of the Netflix anthology film “Ghost Stories.” The film received positive reviews for its horror elements and storytelling.

In 2021, Amit Sharma directed the sports biopic film “Maidaan,” starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The film is based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and is set to release in October 2021.

Personal Life

Amit Sharma is married to Mansi Jain, who is a producer and co-founder of Chrome Pictures. The couple has two children.

Net Worth

Amit Sharma’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. His earnings come from his work as a director and his ownership in Chrome Pictures.

Awards and Recognition

Amit Sharma has won several awards for his work in advertising and films. Some of his notable awards are:

National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for “Badhaai Ho” (2018)

Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for “Google Reunion” (2013)

Clio Awards for “Google Reunion” (2013)

D&AD Awards for “Google Reunion” (2013)

Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity for “Google Reunion” (2013)

Conclusion

Amit Sharma is a renowned director in the Indian film industry, known for his emotional storytelling and impactful visuals. He started his career as a copywriter in advertising and later founded his agency named Chrome Pictures. He made his directorial debut with “Tevar” and gained recognition with “Badhaai Ho.” His upcoming film “Maidaan” is highly anticipated by audiences. With his talent and dedication, Amit Sharma has become a prominent figure in Indian cinema.

Source Link :Amit Sharma (Films Director) Biography, Age, Height, Wife, First Movies, Net Worth & More/

